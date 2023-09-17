Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 17th Sep, 2023

Swift 20 second goal opens pathway for a Lynx victory

By Stephen Ignacio
17th September 2023

Lynx 4-1 Lions Gibraltar

In a swift 20 seconds, Lynx seized the initiative by scoring against Lions Gibraltar in their season opener. This early goal dictated the match’s tempo, forcing Lions to stage a comeback to level the score.

Lions struggled to even touch the ball in the initial five minutes as Lynx asserted their dominance on the field. Eventually, Lions settled into a solid defensive stance, slowing Lynx’s pace.

In the 10th minute, Lynx tested Lions’ defense with a freekick just outside the penalty area’s top corner, floating a cross into the goalmouth. Lions, however, found it challenging to break out of their own half, plagued by missed passes that eroded their confidence.

Lynx aimed to make an early mark in the league, especially with the declining fortunes of Europa and the strengthened squad of Manchester 62. In the 20th minute, under some controversy, Lynx secured their second goal as Willy, a former Europa player, capitalized on a through ball. There was a disputed foul claim as he grabbed the defender’s arm, but the referee allowed the goal.

Lions attempted to mount offensive movements but faltered. A freekick near the edge of the box in the 23rd minute resulted in a wasted shot straight into the defense, leading to a Lynx counter. The goalkeeper and a defender thwarted Addy’s attempt to break free to the goal.

The first half saw numerous yellow cards issued, with Lions players protesting or demanding cards against their opponents, reflecting the new rule changes. This highlights the need for Gibraltar football league players to adapt to avoid unnecessary sanctions later in the season.

Lynx maintained possession dominance in the first half, keeping Lions in their half. The Lynx goalkeeper had few challenging touches.

The second half saw a reversal of fortunes as Lions scored an early penalty, injecting confidence and allowing them more ball possession. Lynx, who hadn’t capitalized on their first-half superiority, tested Lions’ defense with shots from the edge of the area.

Lions pressed higher, gaining ground, but their finishing remained lacking. Lynx coach Albert Parody made changes to shift the match dynamics, and both teams shared possession and created chances.

On the 71st minute, Lions’ keeper blocked a breakaway by Lynx, and soon after, Cintas received a second yellow card and was sent off. Lions’ defense wobbled but survived Lynx’s sluggishness in front of goal.

Lynx secured their third goal through a penalty on the 82nd minute, with Willy converting.
Lynx added a fourth in the final seconds of a six minute injury time. Having held to their lead against a ten-man Lions, Lynx breathed a sigh of relief after Lions threatened a comeback in the second half.

Despite winning, Lynx’s four goal victory it leaves room for contemplation. Their failure to capitalize on the first-half dominance and allowing Lions back into the match might raise concerns.

Lions, finishing on the wrong end of a 4-1 scoreline, would be disappointed. They need to avoid repeating their lackluster first-half performance if they aspire to reach the top six. Their second-half display showcased the potential for a mid-table finish, but issues with passes, focus, and accumulating cards could pose concerns in their upcoming matches.

