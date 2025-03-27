Swift Nestboxes Project launched at HMP Windmill Hill

The Ministry of Employment, in collaboration with the Ministry of Environment, has launched the Swift Nestboxes Project, a wood workshop initiative at HMP Windmill Hill aimed at producing low-cost, high-quality nest boxes while involving inmates in conservation work.

Working alongside Principal Officer (Works) Orlando Viñas and Workshop Tutor Manolo Broton, inmates developed a prototype based on specifications provided by the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Department of Environment, Stephen Warr.

Following approval, production of 20 swift nestboxes began in November last year.

The boxes will be installed by the Department of the Environment in various locations to support swift populations and encourage nesting.

The Minister for the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said: “Gibraltar leads the way globally in requiring swift nest sites in all new construction and in providing them in existing ones.”

“Swifts are part of Gibraltar’s urban scene in the summer, and so are part of our heritage, as well as feeding on millions of insects, including mosquitos – a form of natural pest control.”

“Because they rely on buildings for most of their nest sites, providing these boxes is extremely important for their survival. This project with HMP will make a most valuable contribution to this.”

The Minister for Employment, Christian Santos, said: “The Swift Nestboxes Project allows inmates to learn valuable skills and workmanship, as well as giving them a sense of contributing to environmental efforts.”

“Together with the ‘Pop-up Forest’ which was created last year, this is part of my Ministry’s commitment to upskill the prison population and give them opportunities to give back to the community.”

“My genuine thanks to the prison service at HMP Windmill Hill, especially the senior management and Workshop teams, for supporting this initiative.”