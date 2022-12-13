Swimmers take in experience of Melbourne

Gibraltar’s swim team had little time to rest after a long journey that tookk them through Qatar on their way to Melbourne for the FINA World Championships.

Ahead of the start of the competitions the swimmers got aquainted with the conditions and the arena in which they would be competing adjusting to the time difference and enjoying the experience of international competition.

Whilst Gibraltar slept the first of the Gibraltar swimmers took to the water. Aidan Carroll was to have a dissapointing DSQ finish in his 50m butterfly, whilst Rachel Sanders was to produce a 38th ranked finish in her 50m butterfly with a 31.29 finish

