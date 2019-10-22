Swimming - Youngster Lopez tops his class in Adam Peaty clinic
Local swimmer Matthew Lopez took part in a UK Race Clinic run by Breaststroke World Record Holder Adam Peaty recently. He was selected to travel to Cumbria in the north of England to take part in a specialist breaststroke training camp led by a team of professional swimmers including the ten-time World Record Holder Adam...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here