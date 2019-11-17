Switzerland boss says they won’t underestimate Gibraltar
Gibraltar will recieve the respect it seeks when they play Switzerland this Monday evening if the head coach of Switzerland is heeded by his players. Speaking at a pre-match press call on Sunday he explained that he had asked his players to treat Gibraltar as any other side respecting his opponents ' whether they are...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here