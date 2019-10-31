Table Soccer - Europa played in Europa League
Europa FC Subbuteo team were to return to the Rock with three wins under their belts after participating in last week’s FISTF Europa League tournament hosted in Lisbon, Portugal. Initially drawn in a tough group with teams such as Valleta Lions, Cuidad de Murcia, Mortellito Barcellonetti, Phoenix and Schwalbach , Europa were to play for...
