Table Soccer - International Open held on the Rock
The Gibraltar Table Soccer Association held its International Open tournament this past weekend with players from abroad joining local players. The competition saw John Field complete a triple winning the team event, the veterans and the open. Team event won by Tiburones FM, runners up Europa. Under 15 won by Isaac Alfaro, runner up Alvaro...
