Table tennis celebrated its day

The Gibraltar Table Tennis Association celebrated World Table Tennis day on Wednesday with a continuous stream of players both experienced and novices playing for the first time coming to try out the sport.

With the facilities open to everyone from 3pm to 8pm there was a continuous flow of players who made use of the eight professional table tennis tables which are located at the MUGA facilities.

The ample number of tables ensured that there was enough playing time for all, with even the lull periods seeing tables in use.

