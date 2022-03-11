Table Tennis Division two play-offs
Novotny was to come away on Wednesday evening with the Division two play-offs as he fought his way to the finals beating Green in the semi-finals. Later coming away with the title after an 11-8,11-8 and 11-6 victory against Libor. This was the second finals of the week with table tennis having seen the Baswell...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here