Table Tennis gets a chance to continue its expansion
Table tennis were this week thankful for small blessings after confirming that equipment they had stored at Governor’s Meadow School had remained without damage following a fire at the school during the past weeks. The association, who acquired a few tables during the Island Games in 2019 had been using the tables for its competitions...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here