Mon 28th Nov, 2022

Table Tennis league sets off on good start

By Stephen Ignacio
28th November 2022

The 13 teams lined up with 34 players subscribing to the TT League kicked this past month as the league kicked off.
The competition will see everyone play each other for the first round and then the first six best teams will go into the first division A, and respectively into division B and C respectively.
“We’ve seen some really good games, impressive techniques and genuinely a diverse set of skills, personalities and nationalities,” said a GTTA spokesperson as they explained how the league had been progressing.

