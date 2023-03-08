Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 8th Mar, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Table Tennis takes to public arena for fundraising

By Stephen Ignacio
8th March 2023

With the Island Games fast approaching Gibraltar Table Tennis set off on its objectives to raise fund to take a team to Guernsey this summer.
This weekend a group of players set up by Morrisons where they held their fundraising campaign. At the same time providing some awareness of the sport which has been gaining in popularity since its relaunch for the Gibraltar Island Games in 2019. The sport having also gained in numbers as it benefits from the use of the MUGA at Bayside Sports Complex. Their latest fundraising campaign further enhancing the sports exposure to a wider public.

Most Read

Opinion & Analysis

Spain’s airport move raises eyebrows in Brussels

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

Man faces money laundering and tax evasion charges linked to £22m in undeclared tobacco sales

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Local News

Search is on for next Governor of Gibraltar

Tue 7th Mar, 2023

Brexit

With treaty talks in ‘decisive phase’, Madrid acknowledges ‘no deal’ Brexit would be ‘negative’ for Campo

Mon 6th Mar, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th March 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
GNA celebrates IWD in style with its grassroots

8th March 2023

Sports
Referee Exchange Programmes With San Marino and Andorra and busy month for refs

8th March 2023

Sports
GRGA Compete In Los Palacios, Sevilla

8th March 2023

Sports
Lathbury Lightning grabs another win

8th March 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023