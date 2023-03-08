Table Tennis takes to public arena for fundraising

With the Island Games fast approaching Gibraltar Table Tennis set off on its objectives to raise fund to take a team to Guernsey this summer.

This weekend a group of players set up by Morrisons where they held their fundraising campaign. At the same time providing some awareness of the sport which has been gaining in popularity since its relaunch for the Gibraltar Island Games in 2019. The sport having also gained in numbers as it benefits from the use of the MUGA at Bayside Sports Complex. Their latest fundraising campaign further enhancing the sports exposure to a wider public.