Table tennis tournament next week
The Gibraltar Table Tennis Association will be hosting its Basewell tournament next week with play as from 5pm onwards during weekdays. All categories will be in action with juniors, mens, women and doubles playing throughout the week with the finals for the Single and Doubles expected for Sunday. The competition will be taking place at...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here