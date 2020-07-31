Talia Langdon unveils new ‘Introspectiva Covid’ collection
Talia Langdon’s latest collection ‘Introspectiva Covid’ from her upcycled clothing range is on display at The Nook Gallery in Gibraltar Arts and Crafts in Casemates. She created the entire collection during Covid-19 lockdown. Sifting through the large collection of second hand clothing she has she washed and ironed the shirts before dismantling them in preparation...
