Target shooting announces date for next years open

The Gibraltar Target Shooting Association has announced the dates for next years Open Championships.

The XXIX GTSA Open Championships 2022 will be a three day events taking place on 3, 4,and 5th, June 2022 with practice on the 2nd June 2022.

The event which has attracted participation from outside Gibraltar will see both Individual and Team Events.

Three disciplines will be competed in with Prone, 3P and Air rifle making up what promises to be three days of solid shooting.

There will be cash prizes and medals for winners with both senior and development participation during the three days.

For more details and entries: Contact gtsa.secretary@gmail.com FB messages or Whatsaap