TARIK / EFSA Hold 2025 Prize Giving Ceremony

TARIK recently held its annual prize giving ceremony to mark the conclusion of the 2025 season.

It proved to be a challenging campaign, with limited outings throughout the year due to adverse weather conditions. Despite this, anglers still managed to record some impressive catches, bringing in fish of notable size and quality.

The individual category winners for the 2025 season were as follows:

Heaviest Bream Categories

Heaviest Hurta Bream (4kg): Mario Ramos

Heaviest Pargo Bream (3.25kg): Nigel Ramos

Heaviest Dentex Bream (4.28kg): Roger Rutherford

Heaviest Fish of the Season

1st – Grouper (9.28kg): Nigel Ramos

2nd – Sea Bass (5.78kg): Roger Rutherford

3rd – Dentex (4.28kg): Roger Rutherford

Heaviest Aggregate of the Season

1st – Mario Ramos (19.015kg)

2nd – Jesus Balban (17.705kg)

3rd – Nigel Ramos (17.40kg)

The overall 2025 Club Champion title went to Nigel Ramos, who finished the season with an impressive total weight of 26.68kg.

The evening also included a special presentation recognising outgoing committee members Jesus Balban, Valerie Balban and Alfred Vasquez for their dedication and hard work. Their contribution to the club was acknowledged as instrumental in maintaining its strength and success.

With the 2025 season now concluded, attention turns to 2026, with hopes for improved weather conditions and an even stronger year of competition.