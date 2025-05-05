Tarika Ward beats mother to darts league title by mere legs

The Gibraltar Darts Association Ladies’ League 2025 concluded last week. The league was to see some tough competition with both mother and daughter Erika and Tarika Ward leading the way and closely followed by Bryanna Tosso and Isabel Walker. The latter two just two points behind and finishing equal on points. Merely two defeats in a seven match season not enough to overcome the Ward family.

GDA officials described the season as a success in what is hoped will be the first of many to come.

“Eight ladies have enthusiastically participated in this competition over several months. The standards across the board have improved throughout and there has been a great atmosphere.

“This season’s Champion was Tarika Ward with six wins and only one loss. She narrowly edged out her mother Erika Ward winning the title by leg difference.

“Ladies Training Sessions will continue on Monday 8pm at Europa Sports Complex. All ladies are welcome to join in regardless of age or ability.”