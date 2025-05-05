Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 5th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Tarika Ward beats mother to darts league title by mere legs

By Stephen Ignacio
5th May 2025

The Gibraltar Darts Association Ladies’ League 2025 concluded last week. The league was to see some tough competition with both mother and daughter Erika and Tarika Ward leading the way and closely followed by Bryanna Tosso and Isabel Walker. The latter two just two points behind and finishing equal on points. Merely two defeats in a seven match season not enough to overcome the Ward family.
GDA officials described the season as a success in what is hoped will be the first of many to come.
“Eight ladies have enthusiastically participated in this competition over several months. The standards across the board have improved throughout and there has been a great atmosphere.
“This season’s Champion was Tarika Ward with six wins and only one loss. She narrowly edged out her mother Erika Ward winning the title by leg difference.
“Ladies Training Sessions will continue on Monday 8pm at Europa Sports Complex. All ladies are welcome to join in regardless of age or ability.”

Most Read

Local News

Plans submitted for temporary St Martin’s School facility on Glacis Road

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Man ‘tricked’ into being cocaine courier jailed for two years

Fri 2nd May, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Our elderly deserve better: A call for change

Sun 4th May, 2025

Local News

Royal Navy flagship sails past Gibraltar on eight-month deployment

Tue 29th Apr, 2025

Local News

Hassan Centenary Terraces development completed

Mon 5th May, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th May 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Regular season top two reach GBL final play off

5th May 2025

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps Clinch League Title in Hard-Fought Victory over Manchester 62

2nd May 2025

Sports
Europa rattled Challenge I with impressive debut but leave goalless

21st April 2025

Sports
OFFICIAL MATCH SCHEDULE FOR THE NETBALL WORLD YOUTH CUP 2025 RELEASED

8th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025