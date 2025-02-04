TARIK’s Annual Results and Prize Giving

TARIK held its annual prize-giving event for the 2024 season at the EFSA clubhouse.

“Last season was not a good one, as we were not helped by the weather or the lack of fish. Nevertheless, our seasoned anglers still managed to bring some good fish to the scales,” commented club officials.

The season saw Charlie Lara claim the Biggest Fish award, while Shawn Balban secured the Heaviest Aggregate title.

Season Results:

Biggest Fish

1st – Charlie Lara (Grouper) 9.33kg

2nd – Nigel Ramos (Dentex) 4.33kg

3rd – Roger Rutherford (Sea Bass) 2.30kg

Heaviest Aggregate

1st – Shawn Balban

2nd – Roger Rutherford

3rd – Kaelan Joyce

Additional Awards:

Heaviest Pargo: Charlie Lara

Heaviest Bream: Nigel Ramos

Most Consistent Angler of the Season: Charlie Lara

Club Champion: Charlie Lara

“TARIK would like to thank the EFSA staff and all members for a great turnout on the evening. Let’s hope that the wind gods are more favorable for the upcoming 2025 fishing season,” said club officials.

(as published on Froday 31st January 2025)