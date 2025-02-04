Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

TARIK’s Annual Results and Prize Giving

By Stephen Ignacio
4th February 2025

TARIK held its annual prize-giving event for the 2024 season at the EFSA clubhouse.

“Last season was not a good one, as we were not helped by the weather or the lack of fish. Nevertheless, our seasoned anglers still managed to bring some good fish to the scales,” commented club officials.

The season saw Charlie Lara claim the Biggest Fish award, while Shawn Balban secured the Heaviest Aggregate title.

Season Results:
Biggest Fish
1st – Charlie Lara (Grouper) 9.33kg
2nd – Nigel Ramos (Dentex) 4.33kg
3rd – Roger Rutherford (Sea Bass) 2.30kg

Heaviest Aggregate
1st – Shawn Balban
2nd – Roger Rutherford
3rd – Kaelan Joyce

Additional Awards:

Heaviest Pargo: Charlie Lara

Heaviest Bream: Nigel Ramos

Most Consistent Angler of the Season: Charlie Lara

Club Champion: Charlie Lara

“TARIK would like to thank the EFSA staff and all members for a great turnout on the evening. Let’s hope that the wind gods are more favorable for the upcoming 2025 fishing season,” said club officials.

(as published on Froday 31st January 2025)

Most Read

Local News

Revamped WWII tunnels unveiled

Sun 2nd Feb, 2025

Local News

Govt earmarks temporary relocation site as Queen’s Hotel residents again spotlight concerns

Thu 30th Jan, 2025

Local News

RGP sets up specialist team to target online predators

Sun 2nd Feb, 2025

Local News

Astute-class submarine docks in Gibraltar

Mon 3rd Feb, 2025

Local News

Supreme Court Trial of former senior RGP officer begins

Tue 4th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
The countdown to September continues as World Netball announces Pardo-Zammitt as NWYC2025 umpire

4th February 2025

Sports
Once it was horseracing today its dressage and show jumping - Gibraltar sees horseriding grow

4th February 2025

Sports
Women's football gets the spotlight

4th February 2025

Sports
Gibraltar’s young riders galloping to success

4th February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025