Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 13th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Tax treaty for Gibraltar and Spain enters into force

Photo by Jon Nazca/REUTERS

By Brian Reyes
13th March 2021

The tax treaty for Gibraltar and Spain has entered into force after the agreement was ratified by the parliaments of the UK, Spain and Gibraltar. The UK announced on Saturday that it had ratified the treaty after the Gibraltar Parliament recently passed legislation - with GSD votes against – to clear the route for ratification....

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt announces further easing of Covid-19 restrictions as cases remain low

Fri 12th Mar, 2021

Local News

Security guard near miss and 17 fines in busy night for RGP

Thu 11th Mar, 2021

Local News

Upper Rock will reopen to vehicles, but with restrictions

Thu 11th Mar, 2021

Local News

Six new virus cases, all visitors

Tue 9th Mar, 2021

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
A live performance is what happens in the moment with no second chances

13th March 2021

Sports
A year without parents – the long road to normality

12th March 2021

Sports
We haven’t won anything yet warns McEwlee

12th March 2021

Sports
Vinales heroics saves Manchester 62 from a hammering

12th March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021