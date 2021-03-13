Tax treaty for Gibraltar and Spain enters into force
The tax treaty for Gibraltar and Spain has entered into force after the agreement was ratified by the parliaments of the UK, Spain and Gibraltar. The UK announced on Saturday that it had ratified the treaty after the Gibraltar Parliament recently passed legislation - with GSD votes against – to clear the route for ratification....
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here