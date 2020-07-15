Tax treaty will ‘permanently remove’ Gibraltar from Spanish blacklist, Spanish Congress told
The tax treaty for Gibraltar and Spain will “permanently remove” Gibraltar from Spain’s blacklist of tax havens, the Spanish Congress was told this week, as it voted on the latest stage of the parliamentary process to ratify the agreement. Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, the PSOE MP for Sevilla and spokesman for the Socialist group...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here