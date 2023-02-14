Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 14th Feb, 2023

Taxi performs live at the Aurora

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Joe Adambery
14th February 2023

MUSIC REVIEW By Joe Adambery The Aurora ballroom in the Sunborn Hotel is a fabulous go-to venue for concerts and ‘Taxi’, now rebranding to their old name ‘Melon Diesel,’ sold out four dates for their ‘homecoming’ tour. This year sees the much loved hit band of the noughties taking on a limited run of concerts...

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

