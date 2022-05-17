Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Team Gibraltar At The Cairns Cup 2022

By Guest Contributor
17th May 2022

When three golfers from Gibraltar with special needs were recently invited to attend the Cairns Cup in London it was an honour in itself but the added excitement of being able to take part in the week-long events for golfers with a disability, and play on the course itself, proved invaluable to their training and confidence.
The Cairns Cup is disability golf’s premier match play event and was held in The Shire Golf Club in north London. In a week of activities for disabled golfers it culminated in a Ryder Cup styled competition between Europe and the USA, which was eventually won by the USA. Golfers Julian De Las Heras, Jeffrey Migliori and Nicholas Payas from Gibraltar all have special needs but train regularly at the San Roque Club under the careful tuition of professional coach Mark Emery. The San Roque Club is due to hold the tournament, which takes place every two years, in 2030 and the three golfers were invited to attend the Cairns Cup this year by the organisers. The event was sponsored by Amazon and has twice been postponed because of covid.
