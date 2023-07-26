Team Gibraltar heads to Commonwealth Youth Games

A team of four athletes accompanied by two officials will be traveling to Trinidad and Tobago to participate in the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games.

The team led by officials Linda Alvarez (General Manager) and Damina Chang Chipolina (Swimming Coach) will depart Gibraltar on Saturday, July 29 returning Monday, August 14.

Athletes participating are Asia and Merrick Kent (Swimming) and Aitana Bado and Katherine Rogers (Athletics)

“All four athletes competed in the Guernsey Island Games very recently where Asia in particular did extremely well in breaking national records and winning a Gold Medal.

“The other three although not medal winners were all very happy with their performance and especially the experience which they hope to put to good use in this Games,” said officials.

The GCGA President Mr Harry Murphy and Secretary General Joe Schembri will be attending CGF briefings and discussions on the withdrawal of Victoria (Australia) from the 2026 Commonwealth Games and to support Gibraltar’s athletes.