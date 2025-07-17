Team Gibraltar joins over 2,000 athletes at Island Games opening ceremony

By Eyleen Gomez in Orkney

Over 2,000 athletes from 24 islands were in Bignold Park in Kirkwall, Orkney, for the opening of the 20th International Island Games 2025, which was officially declared open by Princess Anne.

Team Gibraltar joined the ceremony, with 53 athletes competing in 12 sports including athletics, swimming, cycling, and triathlon.

In her speech, the Princess Royal praised the spirit of the games, the efforts of the athletes, volunteers, and host community, and noted the logistical challenges unique to island events.

She encouraged athletes to strive for personal excellence, whether it's their first or tenth appearance.

TV personality Lorraine Kelly and local celebrity Stuart Bain also welcomed the athletes.

Linda Lowe, Orkney’s most decorated athlete, raised the International Island Games Association flag.

Chair Gordon Deans highlighted community pride, the milestone 40th anniversary, and Orkney’s new title as the smallest island to host the event, surpassing Shetland.

As with other opening ceremonies the traditional symbolic water ceremony took place as Gibraltar's Christian Navas Jnr poured water into a communal fountain, uniting all 24 islands.

Ivan D’Haro, Gibraltar’s flag bearer and veteran badminton player, also expressed pride in representing his team.