Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th Apr, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Team Gibraltar named for Birmingham 2022

By Stephen Ignacio
6th April 2022

Commonwealth Games Gibraltar has this week announced its team for Birmingham 2022.
"The team that is set to represent Gibraltar at the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham this summer has seen 18 athletes named so far. Gibraltar’s consideration period closed on the 31st of March with the 18 making the grade in six sports via the Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association consideration mark. The six Sports are athletics, swimming, cycling, triathlon, squash and rhythmic gymnastics, whilst weightlifter Holly O’Shea qualified directly via the Commonwealth entry standard bringing Team Gibraltar’s participation to seven sports in total."

Remarking on the Team make-up Chef de Mission (Former Cyclist & Triathlete) Chris Walker said, “making the consideration standard has been an arduous task for the Athletes over the past year, they’ve had a lot to contend with during the pandemic which has disrupted training and competition but I am delighted with the Team numbers thus far”. Chris went on to say “I congratulate those that have been selected and look forward to them competing in Birmingham for Gibraltar”.

The GCA further added that the 18 are Cyclists Mark Lett, Dylan Pratts, Derek Barbara, John Guzman, Sam O’Shea and for the first time Gibraltar will have two female cyclists Olivia Lett and Elaine Pratts, squash player Christian Navas, rhythmic gymnast Kylie Gaivizo, triathletes Robert Matto, Andrew Gordon and Kelvin Gomez, swimmers Matt Savitz, Aidan Carroll, Jordan Gonzalez, John Paul Balloqui, Asia Kent and Athlete Arnold Rogers.

Gibraltar’s quota for the Games is set at 21 athletes with 3 places still up for contention and consideration up till the end of April, (Weightlifting falling outside the quota).

Most Read

Local News

Bring me evidence, ‘not hunches’, judge tells police

Sat 2nd Apr, 2022

Local News

Storm swells batter Gibraltar and La Linea coastlines

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Local News

Design submitted for new Ocean Village venue

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Local News

Storm batters coastlines in Gibraltar and La Linea

Tue 5th Apr, 2022

Local News

A llanito dream of re-imagined Gibraltarian cuisine in St Albans

Mon 4th Apr, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th April 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
St Joseph push Mons Calpe out of contention with 4-1 victory

5th April 2022

Sports
Kane smashes record break

5th April 2022

Sports
Jonathan Collado wins Black Ball tournament

5th April 2022

Sports
Gibraltar FA announces Technical Director steps down

5th April 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022