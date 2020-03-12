Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Team Gibraltar qualifies to next round of Running World Cup

By Stephen Ignacio
12th March 2020

Team Gibraltar runners where this Thursday evening celebrating the announcement that they had qualified through to the next round of the Vitality Running World Cup.
Team Gibraltar, that forms an integral part of the Small European Nations team with its over 200 runners, finished second overall behind South Africa in the first round leaderboard.
They will now await to find out against which of the other fifteen other nations that have qualified to the Round of 16 they will be competing against in a head-to-head knockout.
The other countries qualifying to the Round of 16 are South Africa, Namibia, UK, Tunisia, Romania, Australia, Chile, Japan, Italy, Eygptian, Philippines, Mexico, USA, India and Pakistan.

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

Govt earmarks Europa Point Complex and Retreat Centre as virus facilities

Wed 11th Mar, 2020

Local News

Two dead after collision during high-speed chase at sea

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Local News

Coronavirus restrictions impact on World Snooker event in Gibraltar

Mon 9th Mar, 2020

Local News

Govt bans all non-essential business travel

Sun 8th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

12th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Indoor Volleyball postponed

12th March 2020

Sports
Gibraltar Darts Open postponed

12th March 2020

Sports
Road race will continue on Sunday but GAAA will make changes

12th March 2020

Sports
Football deciding its next step

12th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020