Tue 14th Nov, 2023

Sports

Team PEB 2023 Charity Ride

By Stephen Ignacio
14th November 2023

Fourteen riders set off at 0730 hrs on Saturday November 11 in what was a gruelling but worthwhile journey taking them 200kms in a Gibraltar to Ronda and back to Gibraltar round trip.
Two hundred kilometres and almost 3000m elevation saw Team PEB ride in aid of Gibraltar Diabetes and SNAG. Their first stop was at Gaucin grabbing a quick breakfast bite before they made their way to Ronda where they took the group photo and commenced the return leg, stopping at Venta Solera (Puerto del Espino) for lunch and continuing the journey back home arriving just after 1800 hrs.
“All 14 riders put on a brave face and a stellar performance. Team PEB would like to thank all those who have generously donated and a special mention to the 14 riders who took on the task as well as brothers Owen and Roy Torres who accompanied them as support vehicle.”

