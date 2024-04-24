Team PEB at the Sherry Bike Race - “... did not just take part, they took over The Sherry Bike Race this year”

Team PEB were out in force this past weekend participating in the Sherry Bike Race Half Marathon with some excellent results.

Speaking to Giles Cerisola, spokesperson for the team he explained, “it was 52 kilometers of pure adrenaline, with 650 meters of elevation throwing punches at every turn. It was a test of grit and I was ready to show what I’m made of.

“From the start, it was clear this race wouldn’t be easy. Battling it out against a formidable tandem team, every pedal stroke counted. But I refused to let them get the best of me.

“As we approached the finish line, the tension was electric. With a burst of energy, I made my move, sprinting to the front with everything I had. And it proved to be just enough to clinch first place, leaving my rivals trailing behind by just a bicycle’s length.

“I wasn’t the only one tearing up the track. Teammates from Team PEB were absolute legends out there. Derek Barbara was a powerhouse, putting on a masterclass performance to secure 4th place overall and 1st in the Master 40 category. His determination and strength were truly inspiring.

“And let’s not forget Charles Linares and Alex Lopez, who were nothing short of phenomenal. Charles tackled the course with finesse, claiming 9th place overall and 1st in the Master 50 category. His experience and skill shone through every twist and turn.

“As for Alex, he was a force to be reckoned with, narrowly missing the podium but still delivering an impressive 8th place overall finish and 4th in the Master 40 category. His tenacity and grit were unmatched.

“Team PEB did not just take part, they took over The Sherry Bike Race this year.”

There was another first this weekend in cycling with Special Olympics cyclist Francis Mauro taking to the road for the first time and a nnew team announced for SOG.

