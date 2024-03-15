Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Team Tenergy Leads the way in GTTA Division 1

By Stephen Ignacio
15th March 2024

Gibraltar Table Tennis Association’s division won has seen team Ternergy leading the way having played seven matches, winning five and losing two.
Ternegy who have within its ranks Fiodor Veresciaka, presently leading the senior division with 27 points and fifth placed John Jacks, can, however, not put down their guard too soon as Spin Assasins, who have played just five matches, sit second in the table with six points alongside Double Trouble. Both sides having won three of their five matches, and lost two.
Spin Assasins, have within their ranks second placed Paul Camilleri who sits second with 21 points in the senior first division, and Philip Wu who presently sits seventh in the first division.
Double Trouble, sitting third joint in points with Spin Assasins, has within its ranks Jamie Ghio, presently fourth in the first division and youngster Jamie Diaz. The latter sitting sixth in the seniors first division continues to grow in the game, having already had some success in Spain in tournaments played in recent years.
The senior first division also sees Jack Anthony with 18 points sitting third in the division. Derek Alman, who also plays for Paddle Pals is presently ninth in the first division with Meenal Viz, the only female in the top ten of the senior first division sitting tenth in the division.
The GTTA Second Division presently has Roys Fish and Chips in first place after nine matches played. They have won eight of their nine matches although they have played one less match than their closest rivals.
Directly behind them in second, third with the same points are X Men and The Pimples with fourteen points with Caleta Breeze, although having also played ten matches sit fourth with twelve points to their name.
The second division senior singles league tables has some well known names within its top ranks.
Joe Martinez, who also plays for Caleta Breeze just two points ahead of Roy Pearce who plays for Roy’s Fish and Chips.
In third place in the table is Team 3’s Paul Moore with thirty points, alongside Milan from X Men with the same points.
Interestingly Team 3, sees only Paul Moore in the top ten, with the team sitting fifth in the league table. Similarly whilst Joe Martinez sits first in the singles, Carolyn McGrail is seventeenth in the table leaving Caleta Breeze fourth in the team league table. The Xmen have two players in the top ten as do The Pimples.

Most Read

Local News

£2m fraud case ‘implausible’, defence lawyer tells court

Thu 14th Mar, 2024

Local News

Fraud trial defendant is ‘frankly unbelievable’, prosecutors tell court in closing statements

Wed 13th Mar, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

In the Commons, Brexit wounds fester in exchanges on Gibraltar

Tue 12th Mar, 2024

Brexit

June EU election need not mean end to treaty talks, CM tells Parliament

Thu 14th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Lord Cameron ‘confident of good agreement’ in Gib treaty talks

Wed 13th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Futsal U19 set the standards by winning Malta Cup ahead of senior internationals next month

15th March 2024

Sports
FIBA Europe Board meeting in Gibraltar

15th March 2024

Sports
The final Europe Netball Presentation that sets the ball rolling for 2025

15th March 2024

Sports
Gibraltar hosted Anti-Match Fixing regional Workshops

15th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024