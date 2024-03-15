Team Tenergy Leads the way in GTTA Division 1

Gibraltar Table Tennis Association’s division won has seen team Ternergy leading the way having played seven matches, winning five and losing two.

Ternegy who have within its ranks Fiodor Veresciaka, presently leading the senior division with 27 points and fifth placed John Jacks, can, however, not put down their guard too soon as Spin Assasins, who have played just five matches, sit second in the table with six points alongside Double Trouble. Both sides having won three of their five matches, and lost two.

Spin Assasins, have within their ranks second placed Paul Camilleri who sits second with 21 points in the senior first division, and Philip Wu who presently sits seventh in the first division.

Double Trouble, sitting third joint in points with Spin Assasins, has within its ranks Jamie Ghio, presently fourth in the first division and youngster Jamie Diaz. The latter sitting sixth in the seniors first division continues to grow in the game, having already had some success in Spain in tournaments played in recent years.

The senior first division also sees Jack Anthony with 18 points sitting third in the division. Derek Alman, who also plays for Paddle Pals is presently ninth in the first division with Meenal Viz, the only female in the top ten of the senior first division sitting tenth in the division.

The GTTA Second Division presently has Roys Fish and Chips in first place after nine matches played. They have won eight of their nine matches although they have played one less match than their closest rivals.

Directly behind them in second, third with the same points are X Men and The Pimples with fourteen points with Caleta Breeze, although having also played ten matches sit fourth with twelve points to their name.

The second division senior singles league tables has some well known names within its top ranks.

Joe Martinez, who also plays for Caleta Breeze just two points ahead of Roy Pearce who plays for Roy’s Fish and Chips.

In third place in the table is Team 3’s Paul Moore with thirty points, alongside Milan from X Men with the same points.

Interestingly Team 3, sees only Paul Moore in the top ten, with the team sitting fifth in the league table. Similarly whilst Joe Martinez sits first in the singles, Carolyn McGrail is seventeenth in the table leaving Caleta Breeze fourth in the team league table. The Xmen have two players in the top ten as do The Pimples.