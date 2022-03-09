Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Mar, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

TeamBikeZoo sets the standards

By Stephen Ignacio
9th March 2022

TeamBikeZoo made up of local riders Karl Sciortino, Jonathan Vila, Giles Cerisola and Jonathan Sciortino set the standards this weekend with their performances in the 2022 Algarve Challenge in Tavira.
Competing against two-man teams from over 1000 cyclists from 14 different nations including pro’s and ex pro’s with wins in European pro circuits and national champions the Gibraltar teams were to provide a very good performance finishing within the top half of their categories.
The challenge consisted of three events. A 3km night prologue, an 83km 2300mts elevation stage and a final 70km 1400 mts elevation stage.
The Masters team made up by Karl Sciortino and Jonathan Vila were to finish 33rd out of 198 teams in the masters section with Elite category team of Giles Cerisola and Jonathan Sciortino finishing 78th out of 240 teams in a very tough category.
Karlwas also to finish with the eighteenth best time in all categories from across the 1000 competitors during the Friday runs.
The MTB riders once again produced results which placed Gibraltar’s name on the map. The sport which has not as yet been recognised for its achievements in recent years has been producing some notable results as local participants continue on their upward trend in development.

Most Read

Local News

From Kyiv to Gibraltar alone, Lilia flees war-torn Ukraine

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

Govt ‘extremely concerned’ Gibraltar ambulances denied entry into Spain

Sat 5th Mar, 2022

Local News

Russia includes Rock on list of ‘unfriendly countries’

Mon 7th Mar, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes seven Ukrainian mothers and children

Tue 8th Mar, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th March 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Titans first trophy

9th March 2022

Sports
Desoiza joins basketball national squads for strength and conditioning

9th March 2022

Sports
Draft picks completed for GPL

9th March 2022

Sports
Umpiring success for netball

9th March 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022