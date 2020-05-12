Teams heading to European competitions monitor travel restrictions
Gibraltar clubs heading to European club competitions are monitoring closely the announcements by both Spain and the UK that passengers travelling by air to both Spain and the UK would be required to enter a two week period of quarantine on arrival. With clubs normally using both the UK or Spain as part of their...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here