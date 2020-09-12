Teams return to training ground ahead of European club competitions
Both Lincoln Red Imps and Europa FC returned to the training ground following the international break which saw players from both sides in action for Gibraltar. Europa FC played a friendly training match against St Joseph’s as part of their preparations. Although they were to come out facing a 2-0 defeat it was the first...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here