Technical glitch delays first court appearance in fraud case
A technical glitch in the preparation of court documents yesterday delayed the preliminary hearing in the Magistrates Court of a case involving allegations of conspiracy to defraud. Thomas John Cornelio, John Christopher Perez and Caine Derek Sanchez face charges of conspiracy to defraud Bland Limited in connection with that company’s contract with the Gibraltar Government...
