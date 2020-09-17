Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 17th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Technical glitch delays first court appearance in fraud case

Pic: John Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
17th September 2020

A technical glitch in the preparation of court documents yesterday delayed the preliminary hearing in the Magistrates Court of a case involving allegations of conspiracy to defraud. Thomas John Cornelio, John Christopher Perez and Caine Derek Sanchez face charges of conspiracy to defraud Bland Limited in connection with that company’s contract with the Gibraltar Government...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Sale of Fortress House

Wed 16th Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Plans filed for new Queensway park

Mon 14th Sep, 2020

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Local News

Three charged with conspiracy to defraud Bland Ltd over Govt security work

Tue 15th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
‘Politics is a tough game’

17th September 2020

Sports
Time trials sees low numbers whilst road race gets green light

16th September 2020

Local News
Spain seeks ‘shared prosperity’ with Gib, but will ‘never’ renounce sovereignty goal

16th September 2020

Local News
Spanish Senate approves tax treaty

16th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020