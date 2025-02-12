Teenager admits causing fire in Mid Harbour flat
A teenager has admitted causing a fire in a Mid Harbour flat which left two children and three adults hospitalised last December. Appearing before the Supreme Court, Juan Francisco Sanchez Valenzuela, 19, of Castellar, pleaded guilty to one count of damaging a property in Wave Crest House without lawful excuse, intending to damage the property...
