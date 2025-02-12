Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 12th Feb, 2025

Teenager admits causing fire in Mid Harbour flat

By Nathan Barcio
12th February 2025

A teenager has admitted causing a fire in a Mid Harbour flat which left two children and three adults hospitalised last December.  Appearing before the Supreme Court, Juan Francisco Sanchez Valenzuela, 19, of Castellar, pleaded guilty to one count of damaging a property in Wave Crest House without lawful excuse, intending to damage the property...

