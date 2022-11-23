Teenager jailed for Main Street burglary
A local teenager was jailed for 23 weeks after breaking into a business on Main Street and stealing £3,000 and €1,400 in cash. Kian Dobinson, 19, of South Pavilion Road, was sentenced in the Magistrates’ Court last Friday after pleading guilty to Burglary. He also pleaded guilty to Possession of Cannabis (approximately £120), for which...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here