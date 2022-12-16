Teenager jailed for multiple offences

A local teenager has been sentenced to 32 weeks in prison after pleading guilty to a long list of offences, including burglaries, theft and going equipped for stealing.

Michael Martin, 19, of Flat Bastion Road, was sentenced following four separate cases at the Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

The teenager, who is already serving a prison sentence for similar offences, will serve the new sentences consecutively – meaning he will serve 32 weeks on top of his previous sentences.

The court heard how Martin and another male had broken into a number of offices in Garrison House on Library Ramp, at 1.40am on Saturday February 26 this year.

Once inside, £1,600 pounds of damage was caused to doors and locks – although nothing was stolen.

He was arrested after officers identified him on CCTV.

He pleaded guilty to the burglary and received No Separate Penalty.

In the second case, Martin forced entry into Prodomestics in Queensway Quay just before 3am on Monday April 4 this year.

He stole £248, a mobile telephone and caused £100 worth of damage.

After the matter was reported to the RGP, Crime Scene Investigators took DNA swabs from a can of drink he left at the scene, which after analysis, matched Martin’s DNA profile.

He was arrested on May 11 and pleaded guilty to the Burglary, before being sentenced to 16 weeks in prison.

In the third case, which happened at 10.30pm on Monday May 2 this year, Martin and four others forced their way onto a boat berthed at Ocean Village, at the rear of Watergardens.

Once inside, around £700 worth of damage was caused.

Martin was arrested at location and sentenced to 16 weeks after pleading guilty to Criminal Damage.

And in the last case before the court on Thursday, for an offence which happened on Monday May 30 this year, Martin stole socks and a hoodie hanging from a washing line outside a home in Portmore House, Glacis Estate.

After the matter was reported to police, officers identified the teenager on CCTV.

He was arrested the following day, when he was also found to have cannabis on him.

He pleaded guilty to Theft, for which he received a three-week prison sentence.

For the offences of Possession of Cannabis and Going Equipped for Stealing, he received no separate penalty.

Martin’s two 16-week sentences will be served consecutively, and his three-week sentence concurrently, meaning he will spend 32 weeks in prison.