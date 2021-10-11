Teenager who burgled Sir Joe Bossano’s office jailed after breaching court order
A 17-year old boy convicted of burglary at Sir Joe Bossano’s office was on Monday jailed for three months by the Juvenile Court for breaching his youth rehabilitation order. He was convicted of one count of burglary after he broke into the Minister for Economic Development’s offices in Town Range while under the influence of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here