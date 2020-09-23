Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 23rd Sep, 2020

Ten Campo schools report Covid-19 cases

By Chronicle Staff
23rd September 2020

A total of 10 educational institutions in the Campo de Gibraltar area have been affected by Covid-19, with whole classrooms now being forced to quarantine following positive test results, as reported by Campo newspaper Europa Sur.

Due to the highly contagious nature of Covid-19, a total of 17 classrooms have now been forced into quarantine due to one or more members of the group testing positive for the virus.

The developments illustrate the challenge faced by teachers and educational staff in managing the virus as children return to schools after months of forced absence due to lockdowns.

According to data collected by the Junta de Andalucia’s Territorial Delegation of Health, five institutions have been affected in Algeciras resulting in the closure of 12 classrooms.

La Línea has seen four educational facilities affected, with four classrooms now in quarantine, and Los Barrios rounds off the figures with a singular classroom in Palmones now quarantining.

The news of the classroom quarantines comes shortly after the commencement of the school year on September 10 which saw over 43,000 students return to state schools. As it stands, the shutdown of an entire school has not yet been required.

Moreover, this follows yesterday’s confirmation which saw the Gibraltar Government reveal a second positive COVID-19 case had been identified at Westside School in less than a week.

A spokesman for the Gibraltar Government has confirmed the first positive case was a student, the second a member of staff. The Contact Tracing team have since been liaising with school staff and the Department of Education.

