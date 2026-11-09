Ten goal Sunday in hockey

Ten goals across two hockey cup matches on Sunday completed the weekend of hockey, as the sport returned following the mid-term school break.

First up, with an early start, was the Division 2 Men’s Cup match between Eagles Reserves and Titans.

Titans were to finish with a 5-0 victory, stamping their mark on the competition. They had been winning 6-1 before Titans had to withdraw due to injuries and a final result allocated to them as a forfeit. This, coincidentally, the same goal difference Eagles held.

The Division 2/Development Cup was next, with Titans once again in action, this time against Bavaria Hawks Reserves.

The latter were to come away with a 4-1 victory, with goals from Caetano, Soiza, Wood and Jessen. Lauren scored Titans’ sole goal.

Updated with forfiet mention included.