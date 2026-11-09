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Mon 9th Nov, 2026

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Sports

Ten goal Sunday in hockey

By Stephen Ignacio
9th November 2026

Ten goals across two hockey cup matches on Sunday completed the weekend of hockey, as the sport returned following the mid-term school break.

First up, with an early start, was the Division 2 Men’s Cup match between Eagles Reserves and Titans.

Titans were to finish with a 5-0 victory, stamping their mark on the competition. They had been winning 6-1 before Titans had to withdraw due to injuries and a final result allocated to them as a forfeit. This, coincidentally, the same goal difference Eagles held.

The Division 2/Development Cup was next, with Titans once again in action, this time against Bavaria Hawks Reserves.

The latter were to come away with a 4-1 victory, with goals from Caetano, Soiza, Wood and Jessen. Lauren scored Titans’ sole goal.

Updated with forfiet mention included.

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