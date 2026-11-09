Toledano demolishes College 1975

On a high following their victory against Hajduk Split on Thursday, Lincoln Red Imps continued their unbeaten run in the league with another high-scoring performance.

After a week in which headlines across several international sports news agencies highlighted how they had beaten the Croatian side without registering a single shot on target, Lincoln Red Imps were out to demonstrate their attacking prowess.

A goal as early as the first minute from Manuel Toledano got the ball rolling, as the forward began a one-man demolition of his opponents.

Toledano added a second by the ninth minute, but the Lincoln forward was far from finished. He secured a further two goals before the half-hour mark, completing his first-half haul of four.

With four already to his name, he was to add a fifth and final goal in the latter stages, while Torrilla had also found the net to make it five for Lincoln before Toledano's final contribution.

The 6-0 victory over College 1975 sees Lincoln Red Imps continuing to follow in the footsteps of league leaders St Joseph.

With seven goals separating the two sides at the top of the table, both having won seven matches and drawn one, the battle for the title is well underway, with neither side showing signs of giving an inch.