Ten in ‘self-isolation’ as Govt steps up virus contingency plans
Ten people who have recently returned from Asian countries where cases of coronavirus have been detected are currently in “self-isolation” in Gibraltar, the Gibraltar Government confirmed yesterday, as it stepped up precautionary measures in line with global efforts to curb the spread of the virus. The government issued new regulations under the Civil Contingencies Act...
