Tennis asks to re-open club under very strict social distancing conditions
Tennis, one of a number of non-contact sports who also continue restricted through the lockdown policies is understood to have requested for consideration for their club premises to re-open. In a letter addressed to the head of Civil Contingencies, Ivor Lopez, Gibraltar Sandpits Tennis and Paddle have tabled proposals which they believe would be in-keeping...
