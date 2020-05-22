Tennis opens its doors
The Gibraltar Sandpits Tennis and Paddle Association’s facilities opened on Friday morning with full allocation in all courts. This was the first time the club had been able to open its doors to its members allowing practise sessions to take place. A glorious Spring/summers day welcomed players back onto the court. The club had obtained...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here