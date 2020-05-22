Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd May, 2020

Tennis opens its doors

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd May 2020

The Gibraltar Sandpits Tennis and Paddle Association’s facilities opened on Friday morning with full allocation in all courts. This was the first time the club had been able to open its doors to its members allowing practise sessions to take place. A glorious Spring/summers day welcomed players back onto the court. The club had obtained...

