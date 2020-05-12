Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 12th May, 2020

Tennis proposal rejected for now

By Stephen Ignacio
12th May 2020

Gibraltar Sandpits tennis and panel association’s request to reopen its premises so that players could practise where last week rejected by Government officials. Although stringent conditions were tabled in which furnishings such as benches and scorecards would be removed. With access to the club house and changing rooms also restricted, the proposal did not receive...

