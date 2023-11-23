Tense exchange in Parliament on Govt housing
There was a tense exchange in Parliament after the Gibraltar Government on Wednesday said there were no vacant, unallocated flats in its housing stock. The debate brought to light the shortage of rental housing in Gibraltar. GSD leader, Keith Azopardi, and fellow MP, Damon Bossino, said they had “difficulty with the concept” that there are...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here