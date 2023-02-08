Tension as McGrail Inquiry considers data breach, defamation ‘threats’ and a change of solicitors
There were tense exchanges during the third preliminary hearing of the McGrail Inquiry on Wednesday, amid claims that the Chief Minister and his legal team had “threatened” former police Commissioner Ian McGrail and his lawyers with potential defamation action in a bid to “gag and silence” their submissions to the McGrail Inquiry. The claims were...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here