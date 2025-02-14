Teresa Bosano celebrates 101st birthday

Teresa Bosano recently celebrated her 101st birthday in a party surrounded by her family and her secret to a long life is a glass of red wine and a game of bingo.

Ms Bosano is the matriarch of her family spanning five generations and recently her children and their partners came together to celebrate her birthday.

Surrounded by her loved ones and in front of large birthday balloons, she blew her birthday candles and her wish is to live to 105 years old.

Ms Bosano has 29 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.

She told the Chronicle the secret of her long life includes a glass of bailey’s, and if she can’t sleep she’ll have a second glass.

She leads an active life, lives independently and is a hobby crochet with a great sense of humour.

Her daily routine includes going to the casino to play bingo and she follows that up at home with a cup of tea and a sandwich.



Five generations of the family: Teresa Bosano, daughter Marie Laura Ferrary, granddaughter Nicole Asquez, great granddaughter Alexandra Asquez and great great grandson Arthur Asquez.