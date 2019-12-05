Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Opinion & Analysis

Terror, tragedy and heroes in London Bridge attack

By James Neish
5th December 2019

Friday. 1.58pm. Terror. Again. Two years after the terrorist attack in 2017 London Bridge was in lockdown. This time I was inside the police cordon. As I arrived at the News Corp building for work on Friday it was minutes before 2pm when I was exiting the underground station. The talkRADIO studios, where I work...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Police renew search for sailor who went missing in 1986

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

Local News

Great view, but pity about the plants

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

‘No stone unturned, literally’ as detectives search Trafalgar Cemetery for Simon Parkes

Tue 3rd Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
A lifetime in architecture celebrated in Langdon exhibition

5th December 2019

Features
A magical Christmas in Lapland

5th December 2019

Opinion & Analysis
Terror, tragedy and heroes in London Bridge attack

5th December 2019

Sports
Football - GFLA waits for meeting

4th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019