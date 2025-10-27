Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TG criticises change to scholarship residency requirement

Photo by David Davies/PA Wire.

By Chronicle Staff
27th October 2025

Together Gibraltar has criticised “surprise changes” to the residency requirement for access to scholarship awards, which has been increased from five to 10 years.
The move, first reported by the Chronicle on Saturday, was set out in new handbooks provided to students but was not accompanied by any announcement.

“Once again, a major policy shift has been rolled out without consultation, without transparency, and without even a basic information page for those who will be affected,” TG said in a statement, describing it as “another embarrassment of Gibraltar’s policymaking”.

Under the new criteria, applicants for awards “...must have been ordinarily resident in Gibraltar for a continuous period of ten years at the time you start the course,” the 2026 handbook states. Until now, it had been five years.

The Government said it would review how the policy is implemented after receiving representations following publication of the handbook.

It said it would make a statement after that review and that in the meantime, students should apply as normal.

For TG, that was recognition that the policy “has been rolled out poorly”.

“Whether it is closing major roads without considering the impact on residents, suspending residency applications overnight last month, or making sweeping changes to entitlements, this GSLP Government has shown itself incapable of forward planning or of drafting policies that take into account the people it impacts,” TG said in a statement.

“This latest decision is particularly distressing for students already at university. These students should have received clear guidance on whether their funding would continue and be allowed to focus on their studies.”

“Following the one sided tax treaty with Spain, many families moved to Gibraltar in good faith. They paid their taxes, played by the rules, and contributed to our community.”

“Now, they are being branded as freeloaders just for using the very benefits we used to attract them here in the first place.”

“If the Government believed this change was necessary, it should have been announced five years ago. Gibraltar cannot have its cake and eat it too.”

“If we want to attract families to live, work, and study here, we cannot offer a package of benefits to entice them and then strip those benefits away at the drop of a hat.”

TG said the latest change followed the “badly managed” suspension of applications for residency permits, which it said “continues to rattle” the business community and could have been avoided with transparent communication and proper planning.

“As the party for everyone who chooses to make Gibraltar their long-term home, Together Gibraltar calls on the government to respect the grants of those who would have qualified under the original residency criteria,” the statement added.

“We also call on the government to end this spree of reckless policy changes that risk damaging Gibraltar’s reputation at a time when the world is watching.”

Most Read

Local News

Localised power outage after contractor cable strike on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Oct, 2025

Local News

Residency requirement for scholarship awards increased to 10 years, prompting questions and a review

Fri 24th Oct, 2025

Local News

Gibraltarian commercial pilot completes first flight to Gibraltar

Fri 17th Oct, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

Gibraltar hosts historic 300th anniversary of Irish Freemasonry

Fri 10th Oct, 2025

Features

For Charles Wilson, coming to Gibraltar was a childhood revisited

Sun 26th Oct, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
University of Malta representatives visit TNP

27th October 2025

Local News
Menopause awareness training launched at British Forces Gibraltar

27th October 2025

Local News
Arias-Vasquez to hold community drop-ins at Mobile Health Unit

27th October 2025

Local News
Supported Needs and Disability Office to hold on-location clinics in November

27th October 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025