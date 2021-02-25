Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Feb, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TG initiative seeks to resolve adoption ambiguity

Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th February 2021

The Gibraltar Parliament will debate an amendment to the Adoption Act after Together Gibraltar leader, Marlene Hassan Nahon, yesterday put forward a motion to establish the exact age for adoption when it comes to older children.

“The amendment concerns an ambiguity regarding the age of a person to be adopted for the purposes of an adoption order under the Adoption Act 1951,” TG said in a statement.

“Under the current legislation, it is not clear when the registered age of the adopted person should be; whether it should be the age at the time the adoption application is filed, or the age that the adoption order is finally determined.”

The matter was raised first to Government and subsequently to the leader of TG by local lawyer Philip Vasquez, Ms Hassan Nahon said.

Mr Vasquez had encountered this problematic ambiguity in the course of his professional affairs and had raised it with the Gibraltar Bar Council.

He then researched and analysed the required legislative amendments, with the support of the bar council, and offered them for implementation.

“Resolving this ambiguity will somewhat clarify the position for some adoptive families who may be processing an adoption at around the age of 18,” the party added.

“The party would like to show its gratitude to Government for its support, to the GSD for also being on board, and of course to Mr Vasquez for being the initiator and for carrying out the required research and proposals for this change in the legislation.”

Most Read

Local News

Body recovered inside harbour

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Dr Cassaglia quizzed during five hours of intense evidence in court

Tue 23rd Feb, 2021

Local News

Local businessman donates tablets for ERS

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Tribunal ‘did not properly explore’ defence to GHA bullying claims, Supreme Court told

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Local News

Three more virus deaths confirmed as Gib poised to receive next batch of vaccines

Mon 22nd Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
HMS Dasher returns to operational duty

25th February 2021

Local News
GSD calls for clarity on student jabs after some left unvaccinated

25th February 2021

Local News
Back to school for Gibraltar’s student teachers

25th February 2021

Local News
Body recovered inside harbour

24th February 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021